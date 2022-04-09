By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general elections, former secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Enugu State, Chief Donatus Udeh has formally decamped to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

He also declared his intention to contest the governorship seat of the state under his new party.

Chief Udeh who made his intention known at state office of the party vowed to use the party to unite the entire South East zone.

Udeh, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party recently joined APGA at his Obeagwu Ozalla ward in Nkanu West Local Government Area

He said he joined APGA to help build a regional party that would give Ndigbo a bargaining power in Nigeria noting that APGA would be the party to beat in 2023 election in Enugu State.

“I am here today to declare my interest to run for governorship of enugu state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance. I didn’t dump PDP but I joined APGA as a regional party to build our home. South East is our home because charity begins at home.

“We are talking about regional government to make Nigeria a stronger state by way of having all the region strong. When all the regions are strong the center will become strong

He however disclosed that APGA is a mass movement, saying, “I have been on ground, I was part of those who built PDP. So we will build APGA, we know the game, we are not here to learn but to work.”

According to him, his ambition to become governor is to elevate Enugu State to a level and status comparable with other capital cities of the world, being the capital of Eastern Region.

He reiterated commitment to making education a priority, to rebuild moribund companies, to employ the unemployed youths and to stop the insecurity and crimes in the state.