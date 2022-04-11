Consults PDP leaders, Otumara delegates, other stakeholders

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has visited His Imperial Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III the Olu of Warri to brief him of his performance at the Green Chamber while notifying His Majesty of his intention to go back to the House of Representatives.

Ereyitomi noted that as a first-timer he has been able to attract projects across the three Warri LGAs of the federal constituency, citing healthcare. Empowerment, electricity, bills including the Federal Polytechnic Koko, Bill for an Act to establish Federal College OF nursing and Midwifery Abigborodo, Federal Medical Centre, Federal Fisheries Research Institute, moved several motions which also include,

need to investigate the continuous delay in constructing the Export Processing Zone Ogidigben and the Deep Sea Port at Gbaramatu, need to revisit the dredging of Escravos Bar, the dredging of Warri, Koko and Sapele Ports among others.

In his remark, the Olu of Warri urged Ereyitomi to sustain the quality representation of the Warri federal constituency and charged the lawmaker to push for more federal attention for good of the constituency.

While in a consultative meeting with party leaders, the leader of Peoples Democratic Party in Warri South and former Commissioner for Health Chief Dr. Joseph Otumara said all Warri federal constituency delegates will vote for Ereyitomi again in the primary, noting that Chief Ereyitomi has proven a lot of people wrong with his super performance in the House of Representatives, pointing out that “Ereyitomi is the man for the job, he is the man to be reelected for Warri Federal again in 2023”. Chief Otumara reiterated.

Deputy Leader Warri South Legislative Arm, Hon. Oris Eyekimi, speaking on behalf of the council Councillors assured Hon. Ereyitomi of his colleagues’ support of delivering him for the primary and for the main season election when it comes.

Delta State PDP Deputy Chairman, Barr. Val Arenyeka, Chairman of PDP Warri South, Mr. Johnson Agbeyegbe commended Hon. Chief Ereyitomi for his doggedness and robust representation sagacity, attracting federal attention to the federal constituency which has been appreciated by the constituents, Mr. Agbeyegbe promised to give all a level playing ground as the primary draws near.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Michael Tidi, Member Representing Warri South Constituency 1 Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Uroye, Member Representing Warri South Constituency 2, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru, Chairman of all ward chairmen in Warri south PDP and other critical stakeholders, expressed support for Ereyitomi reelection bid.