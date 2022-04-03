By Chinedu Adonu

A pro-democracy youth group, Enugu State Youth Democratic Alliance for Credible Leadership (ESYDAC) has called on the President General of Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) Dr. Christopher Okonkwo to run for Enugu state governorship position in 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Amurri born current National Auditor 1 and former Trustee II of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), and made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, the President of the group, Hon. Christian Iheuwa described Engr. Dr. Chris Okonkwo as an astute professional who has distinguished himself in several endeavours.

He said that Engr. Okonkwo possesses the qualities needed to move Enugu State forward by repositioning the economy and infrastructure of the state, and building on the peace in the State.

“Enugu State Youth Democratic Alliance For Credible Leadership is a youth group which has over the years dedicated its activities towards ensuring good governance and youth participation in governance in Enugu State.

“It is in furtherance of this goal that we undertook the enormous task of evaluating Enugu citizens who could help reposition the state and bring about the needed quality leadership which every citizen desires.

“It is with this desire in mind that we call on Engr. Dr Christopher Ndubuisi Okonkwo to declare interest in running for the governorship position in Enugu State.

“Having gone through his list of positions and accomplishments which spans different fields in several years, we are convinced that he has the right qualities to lead Enugu State in 2023.”

Engr. Dr Christopher Okonkwo, a brilliant electrical engineer since 1988, holds a Bachelor in Engineering, PGD Marketing, MBA Management, all from University of Nigeria Nsukka. He topped it up with a Doctor of Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, from Walden University USA.

In his career in the power sector, he was elected member, Metering Code Panel for Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2009 and re-elected for a second 2 year term in 2011.

He was appointed member of NERC’s Technical Working Group, TWG, December 2012. He was later to become the Chairman of Metering Code Panel of same NERC, a quasi judicial position on metering disputes for the electricity sector.

In 2013, he was appointed General Manager, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company by the Federal Ministry of Power.

He was later redeployed to Enugu Electricity Distribution Company as General Manager (Technical Services) on September 10, 2012 and later redesignated General Manager (Special Duties), a position next to the MD/CEO on October 24, 2013.

Following the privatization of the electricity sector, Dr. Okonkwo was redeployed to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company as General Manager (Special Duties)

He was however posted as General Manager (Market Operations Development and International Relations) Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in June 2014.

He held several other top positions between 2014 and 2020 including General Manager (Special Duties) Transmission Company of Nigeria Headquarters in Feb 2019 from where he became General Manager (Material Control and Stores) in 2020.

Engr. Okonkwo is renowned in the electricity industry for versatility and particularly in engineering and metering. He demonstrated this in written contributions and trainings he facilitated.

He attained the highest status in engineering in Nigeria by becoming a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers(FNSE) in July 2006 – one of the youngest to date.

He was the first runner-up in the Most Promising Electrical/Electronic Engineers Competition, Nigerian Society of Engineers, 1996, a nationwide competition and also earned three commendations from the defunct PHCN MD/CEO for voluntary professional efforts to improve the industry.

He wrote an operational book “Metering for Today and Vision for Tomorrow” to improve metering and billing in the electricity industry.

With the above accomplishments, Enugu state will benefit enormously from the Amurri (Nkanu West) born technocrat’s wealth of experience, if elected governor come 2023, the group stated.