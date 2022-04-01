…Drum support for Enugu East Zone Guber Slot

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, council of Enugu state Presidents-general of the 17 local government areas Town Union thrown their weight behind the zoning formula in the state.

The presidents under the aegis of the local and state government association of Presidents-General of Town Union expressed their support for the current zoning arrangement in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of their enlarged meeting on Wednesday in Enugu, signed by Chief Paully Eze, the state coordinating President General and 15 other local government coordinators, the group said that they are satisfied with the formula which had been in place in the state since 1999

“We duly acknowledge the zoning of the office of the governor of the state has been a subject of zoning since the return of democracy in 1999. It rotates amongst the senatorial districts in the state, to wit; Enugu east, Enugu west and Enugu North Senatorial districts.”

The group further explained that “in this wise the office of the governor of the state has been rotated from Chimaroke Nnamani (1999-2007) to Sullivan Chime(2007-2015) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi(2015- till date)”

Explaining further, the group stressed that, “it is our convinction that the zoning of high office in Enugu state contributed immensely to the peace and security we enjoy in the state while making the political and electoral promises leading to the birthing of the state less contentious and cheaper.”

Frowning at the recent move by some people to allegedly scuttle the zoning arrangement , they stated that, “the attempts by few persons in the past to swim against the tide of this zoning does not invalidate this zoning tradition as the voting public in each of those instances enforced the zoning through the ballot box. Disobendience to a rule does not translate to the absence of it but rather attracts retribution.

“It is settled that it is the turn of Enugu East senatorial district to produce the next governor of Enugu state and we finally align ourselves with this position.

“Consequently, we call on all the political parties intending to field candidates for 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu state to nominate them from Enugu East Senatorial disxtrict encompassing Isi-Uzo, Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Nkanu East and Nkanu west local government areas.”

Meanwhile, Daily Sun gathered that out of the seventeen local government areas, two comprisng Awgu and Oji River declined to sign the communique.