Ekweremadu

…President Emeritus disassociates self from letter



A group of Enugu State-born United States of America- based professionals, the Enugu State Independent Professional Group in Diaspora (ESIPGID), has endorsed former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as the most sustainable and prepared aspirant to take over from the incumbent governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023.



The group made the endorsement in a statement entitled “Our Stand on Zoning” signed by the Chairman, Prof. William Onyebeke, and several others.



In taking stocks of critical sectors since 1999, ESIPGID said Enugu was worse off, although power had rotated to the three senatorial districts of the state.



“The sentimental issue of fairness as regards to access to executive power by the senatorial zones in the state has been, by commission or omission, addressed significantly at the end of the regime of the current governor of Enugu State.



“We attest that candidates from every senatorial zone competed in every gubernatorial contest in the state, and fortunately it turns out that every senatorial zone has now tasted executive power and occupied the seat in Lions Building for eight years apiece.



“But we asked ourselves the question: ‘Are we better off now than we were prior to 1999?’

“Devoid of sentiment, we concluded that the unambiguous answer is a resounding no. Rotation of any sort has not served us well”, the group averred.



“Our public primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are, regrettably, now shadows of the establishments where we passed through and got the education that made us to excel both in Nigeria and overseas. “The state’s internally generated revenues structure is progressively diminishing. There are fewer industrial projects and establishments left from what was handed over to the first civilian administration in 1999. Companies have packed up and left the state. Their buildings now house snakes, rodents and ants.



“The general health of the state citizens is profoundly poor. Public hospitals are now unhealthy for citizens. “The state’s jobless environment is pathetic, to say the least. This phenomenon may be breeding irresponsible behaviors amongst the hopeless youth.



“Security is the most urgent and critical of all the issues. The fear of the safety of life and limb is a recurrent topic during discussions within and outside Nigeria”, it stated.

The group, consequently, urged Enugu people to rise above sentiments, stay true and fair to collective statehood, and elect Ekweremadu as the next governor, given his capacity to tackle and resolve Enugu’s nagging problems.



“We have exhaustively debated and examined their qualities and qualifications. We collectively concluded that one of the aspirants checks off on all criteria that we listed and debated. Without sentiment or favor, the Distinguished Senator, Professor Ike Ekweremadu comfortably checks off favorably on all points and criteria, at this time.



“We therefore throw our unalloyed support behind his candidacy. He should run, he should win and he should ascend to the seat of the next Executive Governor of Enugu state in 2023.

ESIPGID said Enugu’s next governor should be perceived as declannised in all its forms; experienced in local, state, national and international affairs; show tangible and factual evidence of a proven track record of activities; show evidence of winning Enugu State popular mandate as opposed to selection; campaign with a winning manifesto that can be publicly audited in future; fearless and ready to guard the entire state, selflessly; and show regard and respect for all citizens and areas of Enugu state, adding that Ekweremadu met all the criteria



“With due respect to all aspirants, Senator Ekweremadu is the most popular, most experienced, most declannized and most prepared candidate in the current Enugu State gubernatorial election contest. He has shown his approachability and openness of character.



“He is assuring us that he will apply the wealth of experience that he has garnered as a Senator, Deputy Senate President, and Nigerian representative to West African, African and Worldwide political events.



“He would strategize, formulate and promulgate policies and infrastructural plans that will elevate our state again to its original status as the hub of Igboland and Southern Nigeria”, the group concluded.



This comes on the heels of an earlier statement by 22 Igbo and Enugu State professionals under the auspices of Nigerian American Political Forum, urging Governor Ugwuanyi to “help bring an immediate end to the divisive rhetoric and overheating of Enugu State polity, especially since all three senatorial zones have had the opportunity to be governor of our state for two terms each”.



Lamenting that Enugu was not where it ought to be, given the human and material capitals it inherited as a former capital of Eastern Region, East Central State, old Anambra and old Enugu State, the group urged the governor to ensure an unhindered participation of every qualified aspirant to elect a leader with the actual competencies and experience needed to take Enugu State to a new height.