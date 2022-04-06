.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Coordinator Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele, Abdullahi Anas has said that the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come to the 2023 general election, is the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN governor, and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr Godwin Emefiele.

Vanguard learnt that Dr Godwin Emefiele is allegedly aspiring as President on the platform of APC.

Addressing Journalists on Tuesday at the NUJ press centre in Maiduguri, Ana’s said the CBN governor is someone that has come to the aid of the North East people at the time of insurgency and post insurgency.

“We are certain Emefiele will take Nigeria’s economy to a greater height, to be one of the best in the world.

“Should Dr Godwin Emefiele agree to run and he is elected president, over 100 million Nigerians will be made millionaires in his first four years, Nigeria will once again flourish and dreams of our founding fathers shall come to be. This the first time in Nigeria we are trying to do something different, by calling on someone to lead us, a call based on ideology, not ethnicity, religion, or wealth but merit and ideas”. Ana’s said.

The coalition according to him, is mostly made up of like-minds who believe in one Nigeria, therefore, their preferred aspirant, Emefiele will do everything possible, within our legal powers to make Nigeria the home we cherish the most.

“Our call for a private sector player or presidency from Igbo extraction is to show the political relevance of the Igbo as an indivisible, united and integral part that makes one Nigeria, under the umbrella of the federal character sharing formula.

“We live, eat, play, dine and wine together with these people, we lead, they follow, what is wrong if they lead and we follow? Nigeria belongs to all of us, we must learn to live as one people with shared and common destiny because although in tribe and tongue we may differ but in brotherhood we stand,”

“Above all, Dr Enefiele’s love for Borno state and our people made it possible to revive our businesses that are seriously affected by the insurgency.

“CBN under Emefiele’s stewardship has introduced numerous programs and disbursed billions of naira to our farmers, small, medium and even large enterprises in Borno State.

“Under the able leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of CBN, Borno people benefited from all these life saving, humanitarian and economic reviving intervention in Borno State, among which are; In 2015, Emefiele disbursed a woofing sum of N2 billion loan package to stimulate small and medium scale businesses in Borno State.” He concluded.

