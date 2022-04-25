…campus voter registration/voting should be encouraged — Aisha Yesufu, Rinu, Briggs

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, social, human rights, youth activists, have begun ringing the bell to the ears of young Nigerians to go get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, for the desired, tested and qualified leader of their choice in the seat of power.

Accounting for 70 percent of the nation’s population, it is in no contention that youths wield the power to hold political offices as well as elect leaders that should be in power. One can boldly say youths can decide who they want to become President cum 2023, even in the face of various antics and means used by politicians to rig elections.

Youths should dead the idea that their votes don’t count. As far as Nigeria still remains in a democratic system, the votes of every Nigerian both young and old still counts! Sleeping on election day with the mindset that “my vote won’t count,” puts the nation at risk. One would just give politicians the free way to rig elections.

It is on these grounds that Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu who co-founded the #Bringbackourgirls movement, Rinu Oduala, a human rights activists, Abiye Briggs, Convener of the Campus Civic Summit 2022 and Local Coordinator, African Students for Liberty, including the Nasarawa State University SUG President, Comrade Jonathan Gbefwi, conjured a Campus Civic Summit, 2022, an online zoom meeting monitored by Vanguard in Abuja.

Arising from the summit was a panel session chaired by Mr. Abiye Briggs on the theme: “Creating a Path to the Polls.” Meanwhile, in his remarks, Briggs posed the question on why voter registration should be conducted in campuses.

“Why isn’t it possible that students can actually vote in their estates if they have their PVCs. Now, these are the questions we have to ask. And the question is if 70 percent of us are young people, who should really call the shots in determining what direction the nation should go in.

“I mean everything around our future, they’re not going to carry it as they should because they were never pre-informed. So that is the responsibility we have to do. I did go to the schools and I here this is happening here or we want to do it but you know, the distance is far away. Now, I did hear INEC would say there’s a local area where you could go get a PVC, but I don’t look like this locals and you know how it is with security in Nigeria.

“How do you tell a certain person to leave a certain area who doesn’t speak or dress in a certain way and talk in a certain way? How do you tell him or her to go to a certain location? Because there’s a location near him or her around the campus which isn’t true. Now these campuses are really far so you know that the days where you’re going to be voting this students would have to go by foot for several miles and kilometres to get to the locations and that they don’t look like them. So how do they even feel secure and safe to go vote?

“So the question is, why wouldn’t voter registration and all of these things be on campus? And ultimately, Why won’t students vote on campus; they should be able to vote on campus. Now, I did think about it just at the 2019 elections, and I voted in my estates and right in my estate in front, their were two bigger estates. So in walking distance of 15, 20 minutes, there were three polling units and we voted in our estates,” he said.

Nigerian Students don’t have an electoral voice — Aisha Yesufu

When asked by the chair, Briggs, if Nigerian students have an electoral voice, Aisha Yesufu emphatically said Nigerian students do not have the electoral might to have an electoral voice.

Hear her, “In terms of that question, no. The Nigerian students do not have an electoral voice, because they have not deliberately used the power that they have to create one so there’s a difference between you having the complaint and you know you have the capacity and working towards having that and using it.

“So sadly, where we are today, the Nigerian students don’t have that electoral voice, they don’t have the electoral might they should have and it’s something that if they come together and harness they will be a formidable force that no one will take for granted.

“You see a lot of students who will say to you, oh, well, I’m not going to vote, I’m not interested. They do not understand that election, voting, politics, democracies affects every part of our life.

“It affects our living, it affects you coming out of school and getting a job, it affects the fact of whether you’re going to be at home with lots of strikes, it affects whether you’re going to get a job, whether there’s going to be conducive environment, it affects every aspect of our lives, and it’s something that every one of us must take seriously.”

Nigerian Students must use their electoral voice — Rinu Oduala

On her part, Human Rights Activists, Rinu Oduala, urged youths as well as Nigerian students to make use of their electoral voice, as it would make the difference arising from the numbers they occupy in the country.

She said, “I very much think that the students in Nigeria have an electoral voice, but then have they used it? Are they using it? Are they going to use it? These are the questions that you know, we should be asking.

“Like they always say 60% or 65% of the population of Nigeria is made up of young people, young people that are in universities I mean, more than 40% of them. I don’t want to generalise on universities.

“Are we playing our party correctly, or we are being swayed by sentiments or we have been swayed by the situation of the country or our spirit is being dampened you know, because things are not going properly. Or we are simply choosing the flight situation to use it as a platform to ‘Jappa.”

INEC should bring voter registration to campuses — Jonathan Gbefwi

In the same vein, Nasarawa State university SUG President, Comrade Jonathan Gbefwi, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to consider voter registration in campuses and if possible, voting.

“As a leader of the student union group in Nasarawa State university and as the 2023 general elections draw nearer we intend to carry out political campaigns with civil society groups to go about the whole situation and why they should get their PVCs.

“We want to see how we can on our own part motivate students to participate in the electioneering process. I can tell you that about 70 percent of our students are already engaged and involved in politics in one way or the other. They are very interested in politics, a lot of them have their cards and are very interested in political conversations and activities.

“It will be nice for INEC to bring voter registration to campuses, it will make it easier for students to get their PVCs. I think one of the problems we are having with elections in Nigeria is that people are seeing recycling in leadership they have not seen leaders who they want to be in that position.”

At the end of the panel session, all panellists aligned themselves to the #PVCMadeEasy movement.