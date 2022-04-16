DJ Cuppy

By Juliet Ebirim

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, or simply ‘Cuppy’ has definitely made a name for herself in the music scene. The Nigerian disc jockey and producer’s charity organization – Cuppy Foundation has worked to aid most vulnerable young Nigerians across the federation.

Cuppy was recently a special guest for a Student Voters Conference in Lagos, Nigeria. This conference which was proudly sponsored by The Cuppy Foundation, and hosted by Youth4Nigeria, in partnership with Global Shapers Community, was geared towards raising awareness for the upcoming national elections in 2023 and sensitizing young Nigerians about the role they have to play come 2023.

The key highlights from the event include a keynote speech from Cuppy and a panel discussion with other key stakeholders tagged; “Building Citizens’ Confidence to Vote – Road to 2023″.

Cuppy spoke about her desire to facilitate a PVC drive to create awareness and encourage young Nigerians of voting age to get their Permanent Voters Card and fulfil their civic responsibilities.

She stressed the importance of youths coming out to vote in 2023, as she said; “My mission here today is simply to inspire you all and that in turn you will inspire or encourage others to get registered, get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and actually vote.”

She noted that Nigeria being a country with a huge youth population, points to the fact that the youth would clearly be a deciding factor come 2023.