Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 election, a special Tawaf is to be held on Thursday, April 28, for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top contender for the office of the president.

Tagged ‘Special Tawaf for Asiwaju’, the session is to commence by 12 noon and would be conducted around Kaabah at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Participants are to wear the ihram attire and congregate at the King Abdulaziz Gate.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Eromosele Ebhomele, noting that the Tawaf is expected to be attended by some Islamic scholars and political leaders from Nigeria, including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who said the event was also to thank Allah for the former governor of Lagos ahead of the presidential election.

According to Speaker Obasa, all those expected to partake in the Tawaf have the faith that Allah would ensure a peaceful electioneering and victory for Tinubu..

“We have come to seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election. We are not testing Allah’s will and power but soliciting for His blessings, support and anointing because Allah is sufficient for us.

“We are doing this in support of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition.

“Having consulted widely and across the country, we strongly believe that every other thing required for the success of the election and victory for Asiwaju are in the hand of Almighty Allah,” the Speaker said while urging other Muslims and well-meaning Nigerians to join the session.