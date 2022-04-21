….says Nigeria will not change until Nigerians change attitude

….as WLBC empowers 1,100 Nigerians

By Sam Eyoboka, Akpokona Omafuare and Olayinka Latona

AS Nigerians gear up for another political elections the immediate past president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Eminence, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has advised Nigerians to shun any form of financial inducement to mortgage their future selling their votes to desperate politicians at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Oritsejafor who is also the founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Warri in Delta State made the call at the 15th edition of the church’s Micro-Business Empowerment Programme held at the church’s premises in Warri, Delta State.

Pastor Oritsejafor, who described vote-buying as an attempt to change a dishonest and corrupt system through corrupt means, stressed the need for the electorate to question the competence and antecedents of the candidates running for political offices before making the choice of whom to vote.

In his words: “I plead with you, when politicians come and start giving you two thousand naira, do either of two things; either you take the two thousand naira, spend it and don’t do what they want you to do and don’t vote for them because they have not being there for you before now. Now they want your fake vote, they are still going to rig the election, so they need your fake vote and give you two thousand naira, five thousand naira, one quarter bag of rice, salt and all these nonsense.

“What I am saying is simple, plain truth. Don’t mortgage your future for their few currencies now and they later abandon you when they succeed at the polls.” he said.

He further urged Nigerians to be agents of change in their various capacities so as to contribute their quota to bringing about the change that the nation needs. “Our environment will not change until we change this attitude”, he said.

On the empowerment programme, the cleric noted that the programme was aimed at making the much neglected people self-reliant, adding that the church through its empowerment programmes want to take girls off the brothels, take able young people off the streets where they do nothing but plan devilish plots against the society.

Advising the over 700 training and beneficiaries, pastor Oritsejafor urged them to be confident and proud of their legitimate business adding that the mind of Jesus Christ is for them to master their world and not a slave or begger.

In his words: “The resurrected Christ has two interess in us. One to take us to heaven, two for us to be masters of our own world. Master your own world. You must not be a slave in your own. A slave is somebody if he or she was not given water or food he cannot eat or drink. That is not the mind of Christ for His children.

“The token plus what we have tried to teach you are for you to get something doing. Be proud of it,” he said..

“Be confident of yourself, don’t look down on yourself because the way you carry yourself that is the way people will see and address you. Like what you do and be proud of your legitimate business. Do your business with all honesty, dignity and be creative with it” he pointed out.

Speaking on the need for dignity of labor in the country, Oritsejafor said all jobs are to be respected equally and accorded equal respect without any discrimination based on the type of work it is.

He said: “It is important for us in this nation to re-emphasis the dignity of labor. People must be proud to be rather a groundnut seller rather than a begger.

“Our environment, we are thought that all you need is money, either you steal it or do anything to get money , what our environment is saying is that make sure you get money. Because if you don’t have money you are nothing. That is our environment.”

“I admire young ladies, some of them under the sun at some strategic junctions, who, instead of selling their bodies, get people to use the PoS and get a little commission out of it.

“If you are making N5, be proud of it. You are better than a thief who makes N1 million a day and is worth nothing. Don’t look down on yourself.

Director of Microbusiness Empowerment Programme, Pastor Okeoghene Obiegbedi, said that the programme kicked off in December 2005, with an average cost of N30 million per edition.

The beneficiaries, who are members of the church, passed through a one-month “discipleship training” and were “screened and trained in different trades and skills” such as drying fresh fish, catering, shoemaking, and soap making tailoring and others.

Pastor Obiegbedi revealed that the 2021/2022 empowerment Programme, which is the 15th edition targeted to empower 1,100 individuals with N55, 000 each, totalling N60.5 million.

He further listed other humanitarian gestures by the cleric and the church to include scholarships to over 1,918 indigent students to study in Nigerian universities and polytechnics, donation of motorcycles, tricycles, new cars, and grinding and sewing machines among others.