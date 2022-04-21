.

•Aspirant rues underdevelopment in the constituency

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

CHIEFTAINS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Edo-North Senatorial district, have commended the Edo State chapter of the party for giving rights of first refusal to the 14 elected state House of Assembly members, who were “denied inauguration by Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

At a meeting with leaders drawn from Akoko-Edo and Owan East LGAs of the state, a chieftain of the party, Sunny Ifijen urged all APC members in Edo-North to support the decision of the state leadership of the party.

Ifijen said: “That singular decision along with others, has placed the APC in a vantage position to optimize the electoral value of the Tag-Team G-14 members.”

On his part, Omeize Ogumah, APC leader from Akoko-Edo LGA, said: “This decisive rationale of the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party to grant automatic tickets to the 14 lawmakers is an indication that the APC appreciates loyalty and consistency. That is a clear signal for other genuine party men to allow party interest to supersede their personal ambitions.”

Meanwhile, an APC House of Representatives aspirant, Christopher Ojo, has lamented that a leadership vacuum may cause the party 2023 general elections in Owan West LGA of the state unless something urgent was done.

Ojo in a statement, yesterday, said: “It is a shame that those that are supposed to be galvanising the people have failed in their responsibilities and this has placed the party in a precarious position going into the 2023 general election.

“As I speak, everybody has assumed leadership positions in the council because of the failure of those that have been saddled with the responsibility.”

