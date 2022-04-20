.Aspirant rues underdevelopment in constituency





By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – CHIEFTAINS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo-North Senatorial district, has commended Edo State chapter of the party for giving right of first refusal to the 14-Elected Assembly members who were “denied inauguration by Governor Obaseki.”



In a meeting with leaders drawn from Akoko-Edo and Owan East local government areas, a chieftain of the party, Sunny Ifijen urged all members of the APC in Edo-North to support the decision of the state leadership of the party.



Ifijen said “that singular decision along with others, have placed the APC in a vantage position to optimize electoral value of the Tag-Team G-14 members.”

On his part, Ogumah said “This decisive rationale of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party to grant automatic tickets to the 14 lawmakers is an indication that the APC appreciates loyalty and consistency. That is a clear signal for other genuine party men to allow party interest to supersede their personal ambitions.”

Meanwhile, an APC House of Representatives aspirant, Christopher Ojo, has lamented leadership vacuum may cause the party 2023 general elections in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State unless something urgent is done.

Ojo, who raised the alarm in a statement to newsmen, stressed that the leadership vacuum has been responsible for the unnecessary bickering and acrimony among the party faithful in the council area.

He said “It is a shame that those that are supposed to be galvanising the people have failed in their responsibilities and this has placed the party in a precarious position going into the 2023 General elections.

“As I speak, everybody has assumed leadership positions in the council because of the failure of those that have been saddled with the responsibility.”