By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, weekend denied resigning from office, in order to contest the Ebonyi Central Senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

The report of his purported resignation was published in both mainstream and social media.

Ugbala said the publication quoting him to have said he resigned from office was false, as he remained the Secretary to Government of Ebonyi State.

He said the authors of the publication completely misquoted what he told journalists who interviewed him on Thursday and should be disregarded.

“When I was asked by the pressmen whether I have resigned from office, what I said was that I know the Electoral Law very well, and that I’m taking all the necessary steps; that my boss, His Excellency, Governor David Umahi, who graciously appointed me as Secretary to Government, has all the necessary documents, not myself.

“I told them that the office of the Secretary to State Government is known for confidentiality. And that I’m not the one to announce my resignation.

“So, I have not told anybody that I have resigned. The publication should be disregarded in its entirety.”

Mr Ugbala, had Thursday, met with the APC State Working Committee, in Ebonyi State, at the party’s secretariat, Abakaliki, to consult them on his senatorial ambition.

He is aspiring to represent Ebonyi central Senatorial zone, come 2023, in the National Assembly.

“I’m here to consult with the State Working Committee of our party and seek their approval and support, to run for Senate, come 2022/2023 for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District. You know the political party is a platform through which you can come into leadership. And before any step is taken, it’s necessary to consult with the party leadership and seek their approval. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

Ugbala, who had served as Senior Special Assistant as well as commissioner under Governor David Umahi’s administration, before his elevation to Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, said he would ensure effective and efficient representation if elected Senator, come 2023.

“I’m contesting to contribute my quota for efficient and effective representation and ensure accountability, and to join hands with other leaders that the State is enthroning, come 2023, to make sure we build and expand on what the present Governor has done.

“I offer myself for this service for the interest of the masses,” he added.

