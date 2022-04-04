By Ochuko Akuopha



ISOKO Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko ethnic nationality, weekend, warned political gladiators against using their personal ambition to scatter the Isoko nation in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.



Interacting with newsmen at the IDU Secretariat in Oleh, President General of the union, Prof. Chris Akpotu told Isoko politicians that “If you desire to serve Isoko people, you must demonstrate a character that keeps Isoko intact for you to be able to serve them.



“Considering the level of agitations and tension that are fast brewing, we think it is necessary to speak to the generality of those that are involved in the process, that their conduct must be seen to be the type that would raise the bar of peace, courtesy and decent political operations, such that our peace will be long lasting.



“We are aware of much heat arising from the various offices to be contested for and IDU as the mouthpiece of the Isoko people, cannot sit down and fold our hands and watch things the way they are going.



“Isoko has remained one indissoluble entity and will continue to function as one entity. The political field in Isoko is open to every Isoko son and daughter that is willing to demonstrate capacity and we are happy that in the new political dispensation, the people will always speak, the people will elect those that will represent them qualitatively.



“Gone are the days when some persons sit in their high castles and just select representatives that will not come back and give account of their stewardship to the people. Isoko people, by their sense of functioning, are mentally equipped, psychologically disposed, socially and politically aware and I know they will make the right choices when the time comes.



“Nobody should be afraid of the competition that is associated with the political arena. The arena is open for every Isokp son and daughter to participate, but the participants must be the type that shows civility, the type that ensures that the peace of Isoko is sustained at all times.

“Isoko people will not sit down and watch anybody use their personal ambition to cause disintegration among the Isoko people. A nationality that is divided against itself cannot progress. A nationality that is divided against itself will breed animosity.



“At no point in time must we be divided as multiple entities. We are happy with all our sons and daughters that are showing interest. It makes us to have a feel of the fact that Isoko is well endowed and loaded with people that are aware of the environment; loaded with people that are aspiring to develop Isoko. We encourage everybody to wear the garb of peace, courtesy and decency.”