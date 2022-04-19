By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Kano State Gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Pharmacist Ghali Sule has warned Nigerians not to sell their votes to money bags or highest bidders.

The guber aspirant dropped the warning while speaking with newsmen in Kano on his interest to run for the exalted seat in the State.

Pharm. Sule said instead Nigerians should vote for persons who are competent and of high integrity to bring about the desired change.

According to him, “Permit me to use this medium to appeal to voters to avoid voting for money bags or the highest bidders. Don’t sell your freedom. They should abandon money politics. They should vote wisely. Vote for people who are competent and of integrity who will improve on the living standard of Nigerians generally.

“We want Nigerians to rally round support for our party, PRP to wrestle power from the major political parties who have failed us for a long time now. So that we salvage the situation.

“We have tried the major parties and they have failed us. So it is now time to effect the changes,” he stated.

Pharm. Sule continued when he said he voluntarily resigned his employment as a civil servant to correct the abnormalities and salvage the situation.

He said he has seven point agenda’s to address the challenges bedeviling the socio-economic development of the state.

“I voluntarily resigned from civil service after 31 meritorious years, with the remaining of 4 years to retire in order to change the abnormalities. And you can only change the narratives when you join politics.

“There are certain abnormalities in governance, but you have to keep quiet as Civil Servants. Government officials don’t have right to criticize any wrong decision or policy of their employer. If you advise or make correction on how to improve governance, they will tagged you as enemy of the Government.

”I really need to bring change, and realized that the best option for me is to resign and join politics. You can correct wrongdoing if you have political power.

“I have identified a wide gap in aspect of good governance, education, agriculture, health, youths, women support, societal and economic development. Take for instance the unemployment rate and rate of drug abuse in the state. If given the mandate, we will address all these squarely,” Pharm. Sule however noted.