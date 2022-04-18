Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Northern group, under the aegis of Northwest Ambassadors for Osinbajo, NAFO, has cautioned political jobbers out to defame the unblemished antecedents of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to desist.

The group said it would stop at nothing to stop the people from denting the image of the vice president.

Leader of the group, Halimatu Muhammad, who stated this in a statement in Kano, weekend, said: “We must sound a note of advice to some perpetual political jobbers in some parts of country, who are planning to defame the vice president despite his unblemished antecedents.

“We can only advise them to desist as it won’t be business as usual for them as the progressive youths in the country won’t stop at nothing to fight and stop them.”

They insisted that Prof. Osinbajo remained the best candidate for the exalted seat and should take over power from President Buhari.

“We, NAFO, are throwing our unalloyed support to the candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a detribalised Nigerian, a dependable ally of the North, a progressive who believes in the mission of our President Muhammadu Buhari and our great party, APC.

“The diligence and exceptional transformation we always experience in the country whenever President Buhari, is not around and has been given privilege to act as the President showed he is capable to transform this nation if given the chance. His rich profile isn’t just make-up but one with a high pedigree and as such considering that he’s more qualified.

“There is no doubt that we need someone who has what it takes to calm the tribal and religious crises we are experiencing in the country. One man who has shown that he has the capacity is Prof. Yemi Osinbajo because he has proved over the years that he is neither tribal bigotry nor a religious fanatic. He is always open to all sides without any sentiment which is borne out of his profession. Despite being a pastor, he had continually promoted religious tolerance and harmony in the country.

“We, Northwest Ambasadors for Osinbajo 2023, will support Professor Yemi Osinbajo and have pledged to reach out to all stakeholders in the North and mobilise youths for his Presidential contest come 2023,” the group said.