By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA South Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Leaders and Stakeholders Forum in Delta South have reiterated their support for the governorship aspiration of Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Oborevwori who is the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, is one of the aspirants on the platform of PDP.

The resolve of the PDP leaders to stick with Oborevwori at a meeting in Asaba, Friday is stemmed from their belief in his ability to provide meaningful leadership for the state in 2023 and to continue with the good works of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Addressing the gathering, chairman of the forum, Chief Mike Loyibo also reiterated the forum’s support for the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to finish strong in 2023.

Loyibo said: “This is a consultative meeting of the party in Delta South. And you know, Delta South has remained the strongest hold of the PDP over the years.

“We have agreed to go with Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oborevwori and ensure that he clinches the ticket of the party.

“As leaders, again we are reiterating our stance for Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We will continue to unite behind the governor for him to finish strong. And to further strengthen PDP in Delta South, we will be holding a rally very soon.

“At the end of this meeting, a delegate of this Forum will pay Easter visit to the Governor at Owa-Oyibu to felicitate with him and to also to tell him that we have implicit confidence in Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as he is the most popular and acceptable aspirant among others”.

