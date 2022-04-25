By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to restrict his choice of a consensus presidential candidate to Igboland.

The appeal was contained in a statement made available to the press in Abuja on Monday.

Nkire said that “Igbos are one family, no matter what geographical zones they are found in”.

The pioneer leader of the Abia State APC Caucus said descriminating against or excluding Igbos of other zones such as the South-South, would amount to eroding the support-base of the Igbo nation during the 2023 presidential election.

“The only way the Igbos can make appreciable impact in their quest to produce a Nigerian President is to encourage and support Igbos in other geographical zones to join the race, after all, Igbo is Igbo”, he said.

Nkire told President Buhari that “his name would be etched in gold, should he deliver Igbo Presidency in addition to the Second Niger Bridge project before the expiration of his presidency.”

The APC chieftain said he had no doubt that despite the world-wide socio-economic challenges ravaging everywhere, the All Progressives Congress would sweep the 2023 general elections, especially in Igboland, given Buhari’s good gesture to Igbo people.