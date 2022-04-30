Days after Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie introduced his second wife, Judy Austin and son to the world, he has appealed to Nigerians to help him purchase a presidential nomination form ahead of the 2023 elections.

Yul made this appeal in a video posted on all his social media handles on Saturday.

He further appealed to Nigerians to channel their energy used in discussing his second wife into something more positive.

He said, “We shook the world on Wednesday and still shaking it. The energy you all applied and still applying is unimaginable. The energy was united and without tribe and religion.

“The energy is coming from the South, East, West and North and indeed the whole world.

“My dear Nigerians we can use this energy for more positive things. Fellow Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me a presidential form”.

Vanguard News Nigeria