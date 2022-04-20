By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE number of aspirants contesting to win party nominations into the Edo State House of Assembly continued Tuesday as Hon Kingsley Ogini formerly declared his intention to seek for nomination by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogini declared his intention when he met with APC ward leaders from the five wards that make up Akoko-Edo Constituency II in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area.

He promised to improve on the performance of the incumbent and use his knowledge of intra government exchange to make life meaningful for his people assuring that as a former councilor, he understands the rudiments of governance.

Ogini was among the councillors in the last dispensation that refused to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and in the process .

He said “We have done it before as the Councillor Ward 1. We laid an unprecedented foundation in terms of representation in the ward and we know this can be replicated if given the ticket and then elected into the state house of assembly.”

Speaking on behalf of the party executives, the Vice Chairman of All Progressive Congress in Ward 1 Mrs Asebe Raji, promised to stand by their own and expressed optimism that Ogini would get the party’s ticket.