2023: Consider future of your children before electing another President —Peter Obi

By James Ogunnaike

A former governor of Anambra State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi yesterday warned Nigerians to put the future of their children into consideration before electing another president in 2023.



Obi, who gave the warning in Abeokuta while meeting with PDP leaders and elders in Ogun State, at the party secretariat, charged Nigerians to do a thorough background check of the candidates so as not to put the country on another journey of pains and agony.



Obi had on March 23rd formerly declared his interest to run for the 2023 Presidential race, when he met some traditional rulers in Anambra State.



The former Anambra governor, while addressing the gathering, said the agony of North East and North West of Nigeria is the more reason he is contesting for president.



The presidential hopeful who regretted the high spate of insecurity in the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, argued that the narratives of banditry and terrorism in the country is a cumulation of leadership failure.



He said, ”Do not look at money or what people are saying, let’s change the country. I have seen the pains of people in the North East and North West. All these you hear is our elites and political leaders’ conspiracy. Nigerians are one and they love each other.

“There is agitation everywhere. We have banditry, terrorism, these are culmination of leadership failure in Nigeria. Our country never looks into the future and the consequences are what we are seeing today. It is a failure of not investing in the future. We must act now so that Nigeria will not collapse.



“Our country has 33 percent of unemployment rate and when you add underemployment, it’s about 65 percent and 60 percent of these are youths. Our youths in their productive age are doing nothing.



“Today, our country is owing retirees pensions and gratuities. We must change this situation.



“Our universities are closed. About 16 million students are out of school. Unemployment amongst our youths is the highest in the world.



“Think about the society your children will live. Anybody who comes here and say to you that he wants to be President, ask, where he was 25 years ago and what has he done, where is he coming from?.



“Ask questions about his achievements in the past. Where have you worked? Which school did he go to? Let us know how he managed public money that was given to him in the past”.



Also speaking, the party’s governorship aspirant in the state, Ladi Adebutu, described Obi as credible, outstanding and responsible, whom he said is capable for the job.



“Peter Obi is very credible, responsible and outstanding presidential aspirant.”

