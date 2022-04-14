By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A pan Igbo think-tank, Izu Umunna Cultural Association has challenged the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to reciprocate the support the Igbos have been giving the Party since its inception and zone the 2023 Presidential seat to the South East region of the country.

The group which is an affiliate of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo maintained the Party’s constitution recognizes zoning hence the Party should tread the path of honor and adhere to the time tested policy for the sake of equity and fairness.

In a statement issued in Jos and signed by the group’s President, Dr. Ugo Ihekuna, and Secretary, Dr. Elvis Chukwu, they insisted that the South East is the only region that has never produced an Executive President and the dalliance with PDP since its inception has not added much to their political lot.

The statement reads, “… In line with the thinking of Ohanaeze on this issues.., PDP must zone the Presidential ticket to the Southeast for several reasons. The Igbos have consistently supported the PDP since its inception in 1999 and have paid a heavy price for this unalloyed support and loyalty. Even when we had a most eligible candidate in the person of late Chief ALEX Ekwueme, a foundation member of the Party. His ambition was thwarted by some politicians who have owned up to this in their various interviews…

“Igbo made that sacrifice for peace, equity, fairness, and justice to prevail in the 1999 elections to bring into the fold the Southwest region who felt cheated by the June, 12 saga. By political history and reality, the Southeast is the only region that has never produced an Executive President/Executive Leader…

“It is lack of equity, justice and fairness that the Igbos have been heavily marginalized in the political, social and economic scheme of things over the years in the mainstream Nigeria State e.g siting of key industrial, infrastructure, even maintenance of federal roads/railway lines…

“The PDP Constitution recognizes zoning as a cardinal feature of the distribution of offices/positions and the Party has implemented this policy diligently…, PDP should instead tread the path of honour, justice, equity, and fairness by adhering to their time tested policy of zoning as enshrined in their constitution.”