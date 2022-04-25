By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, the Coalition for Regional Development for Transparency and Good Governance, CRDTGG, Sunday, called on the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and serving Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, to join presidential race.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, CRDTGG, Bashir Attahir Lawal, the group made the call, where it explained that Akpabio’s mantra of uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom State has placed it on the global map, and if he emerges the President of Nigeria, there will be unimaginable development within a short time.

The statement reads in part, “Shockingly, the direction to which outcome of our opinion poll pointed was to a man whom has neither signifies interest nor in any way declared intention as others already doing or by any practical terms pick Presidential nomination form despite enormous prove of gargantuan achievement as a governor moving a backward State like Akwa Ibom from a mere level of a blueprint at the time he took over as a Governor to a world class master piece driven by a process known by all as an uncommon transformation.

“As the coalition for Regional Development for Transparency and Good Governance, the true eyes and the mouthpiece of the downtrodden, we can no longer remain docile to allow a repeat of the shenanigan whom over the years steadily brought Nigeria down to the current unimaginable decay.

“Today, Nigeria is in dire need to be rescued and the one man that stands out with proven records of achievement and still in the right frame of mind to replicate similar feats across length and breadth of Nigeria as our opinion poll confirmed is no other one than HIS EXCELLENCY (DIST. SEN. GODSWILL AKPABIO) with vast wealth of experience in Governance as a Governor, DIST. SEN. and currently a cabinet Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We therefore, unequivocally use this medium to urge the Hon. Minister to declare his presidential intention and obtain Nomination Form as we are fully prepared as a group to adopt his aspiration as our project come 2023.

The statement added that, “This persuasion to run for the position of the President is a patriotic call on the man AKPABIO based on sterling leadership examples as well as display of rare courage whenever critical National issues is at the front burner.

“We believe, apart from replicating uncommon transformation feats across Nigeria, the strategic advantage of AKPABIO presidency would resolve issues about inconclusive tenure of the South-South known over the years as traditional allies of the Northern Political equilibrium.”

