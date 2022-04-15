Umu-Onaje Quarters was thrown into a beehive of activities as one of their illustrious sons and Frontline Aspirant Charles Obi stormed the great village of Umugbabi to declare his intention for a seat in the Delta State House of Assembly Oshimili South.

The campaign train was received by members of his community as well as PDP faithful from Ward 6 in Oshimili South Local Government Area with so much enthusiasm.

The astute Businessman, Technopreneur and Politician while thanking all those present disclosed that his agenda is all-encompassing but is to a large extent centered on the youths

“No matter how difficult it is for anyone to understand.In Africa, our youths are the bedrock of society.When we as parents grow old and our knees are feeble who will take care of us? It is our kids which is why I have decided that when voted into office, my first priority will ensure that the youths have access to quality jobs whether formal or vocational, this is my promise. The women also would not be left out as the women play a strong role in politicking”

He further revealed that although he had resigned from active service as Group Managing Director of Multinational ICT Giant FIrst Rhema Solutions Limited to enable him to give full attention to the yearnings of his people, he has received a mandate as well as a promise from the company

“I have also been assured by the management of the company that when I win the elections, they would give me 50% of their Corporate Social Responsibility to aid me in achieving my dreams for my people, as well as continuous partnership with Oshimili South”

He disclosed that he has instructed all members of his campaign team to shun criticism and rather sell out his manifesto in love stating that although Oshimili South Local Government is not where it ought to be at present, he will build on the successes of his predecessors to ensure that we enact laws that would see our dear local government at an enviable height.

“No matter how rich, successful, or how influential I may be, there is a limit to what I can do as a common man, this is the main reason why I as a person seek your blessings to enable me effectively represent you at the Delta State House of Assembly.

Whatever amount they will give you to do the wrong thing, I, Charles Obi will pay you double to guarantee you do the right thing. Oshimili South is not a playground, and there is no room for trial and error in governance, the Governor H.E Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa has done his best to give our Local Government a facelift that befits a state capital, now it is our turn to continue his good work”

The Odogwu of Asaba Chief Obi Igwe Nwanze Oduah while declaring his support for Charles Obi, urged all to do the right thing and spread the good news they have heard “Charles Obi is one of us, I am confident in his vision for a better local government and I believe with the youths been equipped with skills and jobs, we won’t have scuffles every now and then, rather we would have youths who are actively engaged in doing good”

Charles Obi has as part of his manifesto a plan to set up Welfare Packages (LOANS) to enhance Women Empowerment and Youth Development.

It could be recalled that earlier in the year, Charles Obi had empowered a selection of widows and market women from the Oshimili South Local Government area where he hails from.

Also present at the official declaration was the Ward Leader Ogbueshi Chibuzor Uwajeh (A.K.A Agbalusia), PDP Ward 6 Chairman, Uche Okocha, Former Secretary Oshimili South LGA Nchekwube Obi, Hon. Ogbueshi Nweike Tolefe and former Ward 6 Chairman Mr. Unokiwe Obi to mention but a few.