Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos state and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hit at the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari for not living up to the expectations of the Nigerian youth.

He decried the tagging of Nigerian youth as lazy since past administrations have not provided enough infrastructure to enable youth to create opportunities.

He said this at a rally organized by some APC youths in the South West at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, yesterday 16th April, that Nigerians have the right to be angry as Buhari has not lived up to their expectations.

He said “We feel your anger when you are angry. I don’t blame you. The promises of the past have failed to realize that you build a future from the onset. From the kindergarten.”

The former governor told President Buhari to stop the “lamentations of the past” as excuses for his failures.

He said, “We cannot continue with the lamentations of the past.”

“We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No. No nation can make rapid development without electricity. Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. But you cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy,” the former governor said.

Tinubu is said to have fallen out of favour with President Buhari who was reported to be against his presidential ambition.