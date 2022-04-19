.

–— Party leaders will react at the appropriate time – Boroffice’s aide

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Human rights lawyer, Barrister Tolu Babaleye has lamented that the Senate leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice representing Ondo North Senatorial district, Ondo state, disconnected himself from his constituents for 12 years.

Babaleye, who was the Director-General (DG) of the Boroffice campaign organization in the 2019 general election, said that ” Senator Boroffice disconnected totally from the people who gave him the mandate and should be replaced.

Babaleye described the 12 years of the Senator as “the worst thing to happen to the people of the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State.

Speaking while featuring on a current affairs program on an Akure-based radio station, Adaba FM, he said “the senatorial district, which comprises the four (4) Akoko local government areas, Owo and Ose local government areas have gone backwards in all ramifications since the inception of the Twelve (12) years of Senator Boroffice in the National Assembly.

Babaleye claimed that “Senator Boroffice has no empowerment project for the people since he was given the mandate 12years ago and has disconnected totally from the people who gave him the mandate.

The human rights lawyer, challenged the Senate Leader “to mention any physical project he has completed since he became a senator, noting that the district is bedevilled by insecurity and bad road network which have led to the loss of many lives, especially in the local government area where Senator Ajayi Boroffice hails from.

He added that “Boroffice failed to secure employment opportunities in federal ministries, Parastatals and agencies for the unemployed youths as evident in other Senatorial districts.

” The people are particularly angry with Senator Boroffice for taking the appointments which would have been of benefit to them to his acolyte in Akure and Osun state.

Babaleye who was recently appointed DG of the Alex Ajipe Senatorial campaign organization said his fallout with Senator Ajayi Boroffice is not about personal grudges or gains, but the development of Ondo North Senatorial district and uplifting the lives of the people.

According to him, “If Ajipe is given the opportunity to serve as a Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, he will make the much-awaited difference and the people will enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Babaleye, who said Ajipe had influenced over 350 million US dollars investment to Ondo state through the Ondo linyi hub and has generated employment opportunities for over two thousand people despite not being elected or appointed into government services, stated that he will do more if given the chance.

According to him “the people of Ondo North, especially the Akokos are ready to change the narrative after 12 years of Boroffice stay in the Senate and have given Alex Ajipe warm reception, making the vibrant entrepreneur the candidate to beat in the APC primaries.

Senator, Boroffice’media manager, Kayode Fakuyi couldn’t be reached for comment.

But another aide to the Senate leader, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence said that the “party leaders would react to the former Director General’s outburst at the appropriate time

