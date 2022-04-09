.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno state House of Assembly aspirant for Kaga constituency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Mustapha Grema a.k.a (Baa Shettima) has assured his constituents of effective representation if given the mandate come 2023 general election.

Grema made the pledge at the weekend in his acceptance speech during a meeting with the people of his Constituency, held in Maiduguri, after consultation with various stakeholders, leaders, women/youth groups of Kaga State Constituency.

Addressing Journalists after a consultation meeting with stakeholders, Grema expressed his gratitude to his supporters for their encouragement and support, noting that ‘Putting People First’ will continue to be his Slogan.

The hopeful lawmaker who hail from Galangi ward of Kaga council area stated that if given the opportunity to serve, he will passionately represent the interest of the good people of Kaga local government area, promising that “he would not let them down.”

While commending the developmental strides of Governor Babagana Zulum, on the Managing security challenges, reconstruction and resettlement efforts, as well as infrastructural developments of the State, Grema promised to work hand-in-hand with the governor if elected; to ensure continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of the government.

Grema said, his mission ‘is to give a formidable representation for the good people of Kaga at the state assembly with a view to attracting developmental projects and promoting youth empowerment, reducing crime and guaranteeing adequate human and capital development in the constituency’.

According to him, he is in the race for the Kaga Assembly seat to provide positive, all inclusive representation, which he alleged had been lacking in the constituency.

“I am in this contest because I want to give quality representation to my people because they deserve it and much more.

“Before now, I have been carrying out philantrophic gestures that have direct bearing on the lives of my people, in my own personal capacity.

“And so getting the people’s mandate can only mean more projects and empowerment programs for the women and youths to realize their full potential.

“I will hold quarterly town hall meetings to ensure popular views and needs of communities are documented and a follow up to ensure positive action,” he added.

He stressed that educational scholarships, agricultural interventions for farmers, sports and health issues will be given priority.

“If I get the seat, we will do great exploits. People will see radical changes in Kaga constituency.

“I will be bringing my youthful energy and new ideas to turn things around for the good of everyone. It won’t be business as usual I assure you,” Grema stated.

In his legislative blueprint, the aspirant promised to initiate quality legislation that would improve the socio-economic well-being of his constituents and the Borno people at large.

Our Correspondent gathered that “the good people of Kaga local government area of the State have reached out to the aspirant, and after consultation with the various stakeholders, leaders and youths, Grema has decided to heed to the clarion call and aspire for the seat of Member of the Borno State House of Assembly to represent Kaga State Constituency come 2023