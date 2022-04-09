.

By Dennis Agbo

Former Minister for Power and Chairman, Geometric Power Limited, Prof. Bart Nnaji has accepted to contest for governorship of Enugu state in the next year’s general election.

Nnaji accepted the offer, on Sunday, in his country home, Umuode, Nkanu East local government area, when a group of New Enugu Coalition for Good Governance led by Hon. Ekene Uzodinma presented him with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and nomination forms and urged him to contest the election.

Nnaji said that he has accepted to contest for the election despite his private sector engagement because the public position will enable him better opportunities to create jobs and reduce crime.

He also said that he will continue with the peace initiative already established in the state, adding his aspiration would however require the endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi or him to succeed.

Prof Nnaji said: “This (presentation of the form) is extraordinary and I want to tell the coalition that found me worthy and sacrificed their resources that it’s difficult when presented with such challenge. I hereby accept.

“What I’ve been doing is to add value to life. My first trial was Abuja power supply and people said I could do the same thing in Aba. In 2004 we started the Aba project and people in NEPA laughed at us. If we create jobs, it will reduce crime.”

He stated that even though rotation of the Enugu state governorship favours him, it remains the path to fairness, disclosing that he did not plan to become a governor while he was leading the Nkanu East delegation for support to a Governor of the state from the council area.

“It was in that process that people said I’ve provoked their interest. Governance is a sacrifice and that is what I’ve been doing each time I come into governance. I don’t go to do other things,” Nnaji said.