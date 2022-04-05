…Says the Change Nigerians are yearning for is finally here

Former National Chairman Young Democratic Party (YDP), Delegate to the 2014 Nigerian National Conference and former Vice President North East of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Alh. Hammanbello Barkindo has called on the Nigerians especially the youth to rouse from their lethargy and take what belongs to them, while stressing that the real change Nigerians desired was finally here.

Barkindo, who spoke to the press, Monday evening, in Lagos following his emergence as National Co-ordinator of a new political group for the realisation of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s Presidential ambition, said the entrance of Governor Wike into the race for Nigeria’s President in 2023 has become the needed game-changer that would spur the nation’s youth into meaningful actions which would reverberate across the length and breadth of the Nigerian nation.

While calling on Nigerians to take more than a passing interest on who leads Nigeria after the years the locusts have eaten under President Muhammadu Buhari, the former National Chairman of Young Democratic Party said it was because of the unpardonable indifference in the political development of the Nigerian nation by many that a handful of members of a shameless cabal under the current APC Administration was busy taking Nigerians for a ride.

The erstwhile youth mobiliser Barkindo said he would avail of his wide contacts across the nation to drum support for Governor Wike ,who he said has demonstrated capacity and vision through his laudable performance as Governor of Rivers State in the last seven years.

In his words:

“Even the blind know that Wike has performed as Governor in Rivers State. The English man says that the taste of the pudding is in the eating. What more do we need to join Wike’s quest for President? What more do we need to trust him with our votes? Certainly, nothing.

“We would ensure that the youths are heavily mobilised across the country for this new task and challenge ahead of us all. The Wike that we know is fearless, brave and honest. He can match anyone the APC brings on board wit for wit, brawn for brawn and influence for influence”, the former youth leader assured.

The group, Wike l Support Group (WSG), said in a statement that it was committed to the realisation of Governor Wike’s vision for a greater Nigeria where issues of terrorism, Power, high cost of living, banditry, religious and ethnic bigotry as well as herdsmen/farmers’ clashes and constant energy losses, will be things of the past. It also promised to carry its agenda to the nooks and crannies of the nation by establishing a central office in Abuja through which their members will start to woo PDP delegates in support of the Rivers State Governor preparatory to tackling any candidate the APC finally hands its Presidential ticket.

It was gathered that over fifteen political groups willingly came together through their leaders to pursue the vision of achieving a Wike Presidency in 2023 under the name Wike Support Group( WSG).