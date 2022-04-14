Gov Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A governorship hopeful and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress,APC, in Cross River state, Chief Chris Agara Esq. has described Governor Ben Ayade as a great planter who has done so much for the state adding that what Cross River needs now is a harvester who knows the terrain so that the people can reap the dividends of democracy continually.

Chief Agara who likened governance to farming disclosed that Governor Ben Ayade industrialisation stride was a huge force to reckon with noting that he is one of the best persons to do the job of harvesting come 2023 Inna bid to take the state to the next level.

The business mogul made this known on Thursday at the State Secretariat of the APC , while intimating the ruling Party of his Interest to participate in the Guber race come 2023.

He called on the leadership of the APC to provide a level playing field for all the aspirants to participate while urging the party to maintain the Unity which would in no small way guarantee the success of the party stressing that unity of the party remains sacrosanct.

“I am a loyal party man. United we stand, divide we fall. Part of the reason why my team and I are here is to notify the house of nursing ambition to declare my intention to contest for seat of governor of Cross River State.

“I solicit your support as no man goes to battle without members of his community and hopes to emerge victorious at the end of the battle.

“My interest to run is to see how much I can support what Gov. Ben Ayade has done, so far ,he has done a lot , All the industrialisation stride and even more , I want to take them further. I’m in a better position to do the job

“For me it’s like a farming process, a governor Ben Ayade is a great planter ,he has planted so much , and now what we need a good harvester who has eyes and knows the good fruit , Cross River needs a harvester come 2023 ,so the people have enjoy the bounty which is the dividends of democracy.

” Also, the only way you can harvest ,it’s if you know the fruits , I know when and how the governor stared this process I have been part of the journey from inception , I know the good fruits , I know what CrossRiverians need and I have competence and capacity to give them exactly what they need,” he said.

Speaking further , he urged the APC in the state the give aspirants a level playing filed to participate and explore their various options stressing that everyone was important in the polity.

” I want to urge the party to provide a level playing filed for everyone who is aspiring, we are all important in the success journey of our great party , ” he noted.

On his part , the Chairman of the APC in the state , Alphonsus Eba Esq said it was imperative to set the records straight that the party at no point zoned the governorship seat to any Zone or individual .

Ebe reiterated that the governor has the right to express his personal opinion because it was his fundamental human right to express himself as it concerns zoning .

He however charged aspirants vying for various positions in 2023 to not that the ticket was in the hands of the electorates in the villages and at the grassroots level.

“Coming to the Party Secretariat doesn’t guarantee the party tickets , the party ticket is in the hands of the electorates , but I can assure you that you have all the needed support .

The APC Chairman further enjoined party stalwarts at all level to ensure they have a valid PVC while urging them not to register twice but get proper information on how to validate their already existing PVC.

“I want to urge every member from pooling Unit , wards and other levels to ensure that they get thier PVC , the PVC remains a bombshell.

“Don’t register twice because it will invalidate your PVC and eventually disfranchise you , just contact you ward or Chapter chairman to guide you properly and how to go about using to VIN to get you a valid PVC.

“We must get it right again in 2023 , we ate going to ensure that we mobilise and sensitive our people , our aim is to get 1 million registered voters before the end of June,” he said .