By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity(AYDNU), a pan-northern progressive youth organisation with a focus on leadership and development of democracy in Nigeria, has declared that His Excellency, Gov Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state is the most qualified for their total support for him to bring to the National level his uncommon courage and competence in delivering dividends of democracy.

In a statement signed by Muhammad Isah Imam, Director of Strategic Communications of the AYDNU, the group said it recognised the centrality of purposeful leadership to peace, security and development of any nation, hence, the need for constant evaluation of the processes and procedures critical for leadership recruitments cannot be overemphasized.

“Pursuant to the resolutions reached at the end of its delegates conference held in Sokoto on 10th, February 2022 in the build-up of its activities towards the 2023 general elections, the AYDNU resolves to shun all forms of sentiments and trivialities in its quest for genuine leadership for the country.”

“It beams its searchlight and mobilizes support for competent persons based on track records of performance, for electives offices at all levels in order to guard against the mistakes of 2015 and 2019 with disastrous consequences on the Northern region in particular and the Nation at large.”

“Peace and security which are basic conditions for a secured and prosperous future have become the major challenge in the country,” the group said.

They said after putting all the aspirants on the same performance evaluation tests and without prejudice to their constitutionally guaranteed right to aspire for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, ” our conclusion at the end of painstaking efforts was that His Excellency, Dr . Udom Gabriel Emmanuel is the most qualified for our total support for him to bring to the National level his uncommon courage and competence in delivering dividends of democracy, especially in areas of wealth creation and youth empowerment.”

According to the group, “Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has shown purposeful leadership by opening opportunities to his people through the establishment of viable industries, such as the largest syringe manufacturing company in Africa, flour mills, metering company, Ibom Air and coconut refining company, among others that currently provide employment to the teeming youths of Akwa Ibom state.”

” His outstanding leadership quality of putting the people first in all his official engagements has not only made Akwai Ibom State economically stable but the most peaceful state in Nigeria.”

“We are convinced that if he can give peace and security to the people of Akwa Ibom, he can replicate the same at the federal level. We find him to be a man of proven integrity, good character, competent and experienced. Consequently, the AYNDU hereby endorsed Gov Udom as our presidential aspirant even as we urge delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to do the needful on the convention day and return His Excellency, Dr Udom Emmanuel as the presidential candidate of the PDP for 2023 general elections,” the group said.