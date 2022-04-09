By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Kaduna based Sociocultural group,Arewa Good Governance Crusaders has thrown it’s weight behind the Presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the former Governor of Lagos State should be All Progressives Congress (APC) Consensus Candidate.

Convener of the group, Comrade Zubairu Mukhtar at a press conference in Kaduna, commended Tinubu for cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims of the train attack penultimate week, saying it was a show of compassion exhibited by the National leader of APC.

Mukhar explained that Tinubu would be a caring leader and would take the interest of all Nigerians at heart irrespective of region and religion.

” We commend the exemplary conduct, statesmanship and patriotism of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in ensuring unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.”

” His show of concern and 50 million naira donation to victims of Kaduna bound train attack indicated that he will be a good President to all Nigerians and stick his neck for their interest.”

” We want to state that he has demonstrated rare solidarity with the people of Kaduna state in ways too numerous to mention.”

” We are aware he had to cancel his 70th birthday colloquium in respect for casualties and families of victims of the bomb attack on the Abuja – Kaduna train.”

” He said the event shouldn’t hold after due consultations with the people around him and they all agreed with the foresight and thoughtfulness of Asiwaju not to stage the colloquium that has been planned for a very long time.”

” We see it as a rare leadership attribute which is needed in a true leader at this material time to confront head-on the heap of challenges waiting to be solved by next president of this country.”

” A true democrat whose contributions and commitment to the growth and development of the nation’s democracy.”

” We urge all stakeholders of the ruling party to adopt Tinubu as APC’s consensus Presidential Candidate ahead the 2023 general election for the good, unity, progress and economic development of our dear country, ” he said.

When asked if old age would not be a disadvantage for the National leader of APC in the effective running of the country, Mukhtar said Tinubu’s experience in virtually all aspect of governance would count in giving Nigerians a responsive leadership.

He disclosed that Tinubu had lieutenants and proteges with excellent brains whom he had groomed scattered around the county .