By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—A group of northern leaders and politicians under the aegis of Arewa Alliance for the Presidency of Godwin Emefiele, AAPGE, weekend, said it had secured the endorsement of stakeholders in the North East for the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The group also said it had commenced regional engagements with Northern stakeholders on the pathway to realising a Presidency of Emefiele.

National Convener of the group, Dauda KUSHU, said his team had in Yola, Adamawa State convened a zonal endorsement session for Mr Emefiele.

According to him, “The event was well-attended by stakeholders from various industries including businessmen, Agribusiness operators, politicians, civil servants, religious leaders, traditional leaders, women and youths, who all endorsed Mr Godwin Emefiele for President.

“Putting their approval on the Presidency of Godwin Emefiele at the event were several North-East groups, including the North-East Business Community, North-East APC Youth Leaders, North-East APC Women Leaders and North-East APC Stakeholders.

“Before the event, AAPGE had met with all 21 Local Government APC Party Chairmen in Adamawa State and other party executives, who also warmly received the proposition of an Emefiele presidency.”

The group added that before Emefiele was appointed CBN Governor, less-privileged Nigerians had not felt the impact of Government.

“However, with Emefiele’s interventions and policies which are focused on poverty alleviation, the group said that the lives of millions of Nigerians have been significantly improved.

“Lauding Emefiele’s Agric transformation efforts, AAPGE noted that Emefiele has abolished Nigeria’s status as a food-dependent nation and turned it into a food self-sufficient nation, adding that if Emefiele is given the opportunity to continue as President from where he left off as CBN Governor, Nigeria will definitely be the better for it”, said Mr Kushu.