The Ebonyi chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that the party would pick its governorship flag-bearer from any senatorial zone of the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Ricky Okorouka, said this at its expanded Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The chairman said that the essence of the meeting was to inform all chairmen from the wards about the selling of the party nomination forms ahead of the election.

Okorouka noted that the party is focused on winning all the elective positions in Ebonyi, come 2023.

“We are not zoning any position. If the candidate comes from the north, south or central, he will go for us because what we need is capacity without selfishness.

“APGA in Ebonyi only needs a credible person irrespective of his/her zone. We need a candidate that will have the interest of the people at heart; a candidate who is people-oriented.

“Our membership drive from the ward level is yielding good results. We have registered no fewer than 95,000 members in a space of one week.

“We are ready ahead of the 2023 general elections. We are planning a rigorous mobilisation programme from the ward level to enlighten members on the need to fasten strategies to win at all levels,” he stated.

Mr Josiah Abba, Party’s Chairman, Ohaozara local government area of the state, assured that they were ready and focused to win in 2023.

“The strength of every party is from the ward and our advice to all chairmen, ranging from the wards to local governments is to be dedicated,” he said. (NAN)

