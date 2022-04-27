By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide awareness campaign for registration of voters and collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has fixed Thursday, June 30, 2022 as the deadline for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR.

Director General of the council, Seyi Bamigbade, explained that the campaign has become important to ensure that Nigerians who have attained the mandatory age of 18 years as well of those who have not participated in the ongoing exercise realise the need to do so in order to carry out their civic responsibility in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Bamigbade decried the hundreds of uncollected PVCs across INEC facilities in the country, noting that the awareness campaign would arouse the consciousness of Nigerians in those categories to participate in the upcoming election.

He also ststed that the council has concluded arrangements to set-up working committees in all the 36 states of the country to drive the awareness campaign.

Bamigbade therefore, urged Nigerians to join their hands together to be part of the process of electing leaders of their choice to move the country forward, adding that complaining alone will not solve the problems.