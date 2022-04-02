.

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has vowed that it will outrun the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election and gain control of Enugu state.

APC said that it will indeed win governorship elections in the entire state of the South East, but that Enugu was of more interest to the party because of its strategic position as the political capital of the region.

APC Deputy National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu gave the assurance at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, on Saturday, when he was received by members of the party on his arrival from Abuja after emerging as the party official in the APC convention, last week.

He urged all party members in the state to work very hard as one family so as to actualize the objective of winning Enugu State and ushering in new and better leadership that would make the welfare of the citizens its top priority.

Among APC Stakeholders that received Enugu at the airport included the Enugu State Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah who led other state Chairmen of the party as well as thousands of another party faithful in the zone to welcome Eneukwu at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Eneukwu said: “Time is now for us to take over Southeast completely. We will do that by starting from Enugu State Government House.

“We have come to take over Enugu State; to give Enugu a new leadership. We are here to give Southeast and entire Southern Nigeria a new leadership. But charity begins at home. We will start it with Enugu State.”

He told the gathering that the APC in the zone and indeed in Enugu State would, under no circumstances, encourage divisions, emphasising that”whatever faction you belong to, we are the same family.”

He added that by the emergence of the new leadership, everything about factions has been laid to rest for the good of the party.

“We shall move as a united body so that we shall be able to remove those people that are holding the state down. I promise you that by the next election, it shall not be the same again. I’m happy that Enugu has a vibrant state chairman of the APC as well as state executive committee members who are up and doing.

“We have come to work. We have not come to superintendent over you, but to work and deliver our people from their bondage. It’s going to be a united struggle. It’s not a one-man struggle but our struggle. The victory will be for all of us. When we win, everybody will participate in baking the cake,” Enukwu said.

