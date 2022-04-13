.

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Thursday, reiterated their support and commitment to the Senatorial ambition of Mr Boye Oyewumi who is currently seeking to represent Ondo South Senatorial District in the Senate in 2023.

The Stakeholders expressed their readiness to ensure that the mandate of the people of the Southern Senatorial district is given to Mr Oyewumi in 2023 during a stakeholder meeting in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

One of the APC stakeholders in the Local Government, Dr Ibukun Omotehinse, who was a former Commissioner representing Ondo State stated that given the antecedents of Mr Oyewumi and his impressive profile, there’s no better candidate to represent the Senatorial district.

Omotehinse said: “What we want for our people is a Candidate we can solely depend on to reposition our Senatorial district for economic wealth and prosperity, it’s high time our people enjoy the much-desired dividends of a purely democratic system.

“The name Boye Oyewumi speaks worthiness and credibility, it encompasses the much-needed qualities we want from our elected representatives and we rest assured that a vote for Boye Oyewumi is a vote for the future.”

Also speaking, Mr Giwa Olawale, harped more on the need for APC stakeholders and coordinators to ensure that no stone is left unturned even as they continue to mobilize support for Mr Oyewumi.

He explained that it’s high time the people of the Senatorial District throw their full support behind a candidate who can deliver and is not given to vain talks and personal glorification.

In his address, Mr Oyewumi, who is also the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA, assured the stakeholders of his unwavering commitment to ensure that the Senatorial district is finally given the much-needed attention it needs to thrive.

He said: “If there’s anything I am passionate about, it’s the advancement of our people. My agenda is to ensure that the massive resources of our people are properly utilized and harnessed for the greater good of all.”