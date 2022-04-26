By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has begun the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants seeking to be flagbearers in the forthcoming 2023 General Election with a promise of a transparent and hitch-free exercise.

National Organizing Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu who flagged off the exercise on Tuesday also presented expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong and Senator Ita Solomon Enang who are contesting the Plateau South Senatorial and Akwa Ibom State governorship Election respectively in 2023.

The Plateau Legacy Group led by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi collected the expression of interest, nomination forms and guidelines on behalf of Governor Lalong.

Accompanied by the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, Argungu assured aspirants of adequate forms, dispelling fears of hoarding.

Vanguard News Nigeria