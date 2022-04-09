.

By Dennis Agbo

The South East Renaissance Assembly, SERA, whose membership is mostly drawn from the All Progressive Congress, APC, has disclosed its a preference for a Nigerian President from the southeast geopolitical extraction in the 2023 general election.

The group in a press conference in Enugu said it was happy for APC’s bold show of respect for equity and justice by zoning the 2023 presidency to the southeast, but insisted that it would be best if the party micro-zones the ticket to the southeast in particular.

The group expressed appreciation to the APC politicians of the northern Nigeria extraction who, they said, have conceded the presidency to southern Nigeria through their restraint of not declaring for the 2023 presidency, but pleaded with them to go the extra mile to ensure that the APC Presidential ticket is awarded to a person of south-east extraction.

SERA National Coordinator, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu in the press conference in Enugu, said it was unfortunate that other political parties have not been able to make up their minds about the important factor of zoning which he said was a necessary ingredient for holding Nigeria together, adding that even the 1999 Constitution recognizes the principles of Freedom, Equality and Justice as fundamental for consolidating the unity of our country.

“We at SERA agree and identify with a zoning of the presidential ticket and we further agree that it is the turn of the southeast geopolitical zone to produce the next president of the country in 2023. We also recognize that the destiny of Ndigbo lies with the choice they make and our role is to guide, protect and promote the collective interest of our people.

“Finally, we would like to seize this opportunity to extend our hand of friendship and partnership to other Nigerian nationalities of different political interests and persuasion. We wish to assure you that we will always honour our commitments and obligations in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness. We will always as a matter of principle reciprocates support and favours on the basis of mutual respect and honour,” Gbazuagu pledged.

The group also said it was seriously concerned about the future of the Igbo youth who feel betrayed and abandoned, without jobs and without hope, despite the country’s enormous natural resources.

“Our group will continue to advocate for our youth through various channels of influence to address youth restiveness largely due to high unemployment and under-employment. We will stand against our youth being used and abused as thugs during elections and dumped without adequate compensation or sustainable arrangement immediately after the elections.

“We will task every political aspirant seeking our support to show through their manifesto commitment, a bankable set of proposals to make a difference in the lives of our youth, anchored in a binding memorandum of understanding for the benefit of our youth,” SERA promised.