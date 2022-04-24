Engr. Tilley-Gyado(middle) flanked by the Executives of the APC in Benue state

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

UK-trained Engineer and Development Expert, Terhemen Tilley-Gyado at the weekend formally declared his intention to contest in the Benue state governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tilley-Gyado, who made his aspiration known to the party executives and stakeholders at the APC State secretariet in Makurdi amidst fanfare urged the party leadership to bless and support his aspiration.

An indigene of Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, Tilley-Gyado, noted that his motivation to run in the election “is driven by my passion for the good people of Benue, the state itself and indeed for the country at large. And this must be the bedrock of anyone’s aspiration.

“Also there is a limit for qualified individuals to step into the space and address some of the challenges that we are having in the state including the security issues, economic issues and others.

“So my ambition is born out of a deep sense of responsibility to actually contribute my quota to the development of Benue state.

“My priority will be to harness the human capital of the state. I think this is primary because it is actually with the indigenes that the power and potentials of this state exist.

“Once we harness that, we are going to be able to use that to address the security challenges because you have a trained local security network.

“We will use it also to address the economic challenges because when the people are gainfully employed they are catalysts to the economy.

“We will use it to address agricultural deficit because it is the people who do the farming. So first and foremost we will address the issue of the people. We will not only put power in their hands we will also put economic power in their hands.”

Engineer Tilley-Gyado who noted that he has the capacity to go into the election said “this is why I am accepting the call; and our focus is on building a stronger economy, education, infrastructure, agriculture, ICT women and youth development.”

While welcoming the aspirant who was accompanied by his wife, on behalf of the party, the Secretary, Mr. Paul Biam commended the aspirant for his diverse group of supporters.

“I have had engagement with you before and I was impressed with your level of intelligence and passion for the welfare of our people and the growth of the state. The number of people here, especially the women, is remarkable,” he said.

In his response, APC Chairman, represented by the Deputy Chairman Dr. Stephen Tsav also commended the bravery of the aspirant, describing his ambition as a welcome development.

He recalled the years of service and sacrifice of his grandfather, Chief Jerome Tilley-Gyado, and the contributions that he made to the development of Tiv people, Benue state, and Nigeria at large. Dr. Tsav expressed joy that Engr. Tilley-Gyado had taken in his footstep by always showing concern for the progress of his people and extending a hand of fellowship and support to others.

The Deputy chairman who assured that the party would give all the aspirants a level praying field called for unity within the party, urging the aspirants to extend hands of sportsmanship to one another before and after the primaries.