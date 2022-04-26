By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it will begin sale of forms for various elective positions today, ahead of the primaries for next year’s general election.

The announcement was contained in a notice issued yesterday in Abuja and signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu.

While the sale of forms ends on Friday, May 6, the congresses to elect states and national delegates would hold between May 7 and 9, 2022.

“Female aspirants and Persons with Disability, PWD, aspirants are to purchase Expression of Interest Forms, while Nomination Forms are free for each position.

“Youth – 25 to 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest Form with a 50% discount of the Nomination Form fees for each position.

“The Expression of Interest Form and the Nomination Form for State House of Assembly will be available at all States Secretariat of the Party and at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

“Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form for the offices of.

President; Governor; Senate; and House of Representatives will be available for purchase at the National Headquarters, Abuja,” Argungu stated.