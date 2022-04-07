2023: APC aspirant, Oshasha assures Ughelli North/South/Udu constituency quality representation

A leading House of Representatives aspirant under the Delta State All Progressive Congress, APC and grassroots mobilizer, Olorogun Ovuoke Oshasha, has assured Ughelli North/South/Udu federal constituency of quality representation if elected to represent them at the national assembly come 2023.

Oshasha who declared his readiness to contest for the Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency seat while consulting Ovie of Ughelli Palace, HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, said he will attracts meaningful development to the area.

He said that, his declaration is coming as a result of the pressure from his people to represent them at the federal house of representatives and he is here to take the seat and give his people effective representation.

In his words: “Today I am here to declare my intention to contest for the Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency seat at the federal house of representatives come 2023 general elections.

“I am much aware of the happening in Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency and this is why I am contesting. I have consulted my God and I have what it takes to attract the needed developments to my people.

“In time past, I have promoted APC here in my constituency and I am closer to my people. I can tell you that I know what my people want and I promise them that the empowerment programmes for our youths, women, men including widows will be my top priority.”

In a swift response, the Ughelli Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III, commended Olorogun Ovuoke Oshasha for coming to seek prayers from him, he prayed God Almighty to grant him his heart desires and request.