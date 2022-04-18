As party’s activities kickstart ahead of the 2023 Anambra State House of Assembly elections, the need to present the best candidate to fly APGA ticket for Njikoka ll constituency has been a top discussion among party faithfuls and constituency stakeholders.

A top APGA stakeholder High Chief John Emengini (Onwa Abagana) has maintained that the immediate past Director General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh is a good man who is competent and qualified to represent Njikoka ll at the State House of Assembly come 2023.

Onwa Abagana stated this while speaking to our correspondent on a telephone interview during the Easter celebration. High Chief Emengini also cleared the air noting that Engr. Aniagoh is a committed member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Abagana ward 1.

He refuted the claim by media jobbers that Ifeanyi Aniagoh played an anti party role during the 2021 Anambra guber election. He maintained that Engr. Aniagoh worked earnestly for APGA starting from his coordination of the APGA Digi-Family which he single-handedly sponsored to his endless support to his ward.

Onwa Abagana advised other aspirants to emulate Engr Aniagoh’s style of politics which is devoid of bitterness and focus on marketing themselves instead of engaging in rumour mongering, blackmail and name calling.

He praised the courage of the young, intelligent and dedicated Abagana born young administrator and entrepreneur. He equally outlined how ndi Abagana and beyond appreciates Engr. Aniagoh’s dedication to community development dating back from his undergraduate days.

Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh is the leading candidate for Njikoka ll constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly for the 2023 elections. He has picked his nomination form for APGA ticket and from analysis, he’s tipped to pick the party’s ticket as several endorsements have come from the grassroots and critical stakeholders of Njikoka ll extraction.