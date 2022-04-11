.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, Joe Igbokwe, has urged all presidential aspirants, raised by National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, including the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to step down.

Igbokwe on his verified Facebook page on Monday said such presidential aspirants should step down for history and posterity’s sake.

Recall that Tinubu, Dave Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Yahaya Bello, Rotimi Amaechi, and Osinbajo have declared their intentions to vie for the exalted post of President in 2023 after the tenure of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also Read:

2023: Tinubu ‘disowns’ Osinbajo, says ‘I’ve no son grown enough for presidency’

Out of The Norm: Watch Vanguard’s Interview With 42-Year-Old Presidential Candidate, Chukwuka Monye on 7 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨!

Osinbajo had in the early hours on Monday, officially, declared and do doing joined in the race of presidential aspirants vying for the exalted position in 2023.

Reacting to Osinbajo’s declaration, Igbokwe, who is the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, in the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, said, ”Let me drop it here for history and posterity: If you are one of the people Asiwaju raised up and you are eyeing the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria show respect and withdraw from the race.”

Vanguard News Nigeria