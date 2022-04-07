Adams Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – BARELY four days after the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole declared to contest for the Edo North senatorial seat, a group under the aegis of “Team Alimikhena” has said that his aspiration would polarise the party in Edo North senatorial district.

The group stated this in a press statement by Mr. Sunny Ifijen, convener, and Mr. Omeiza Ogumah, Secretary, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Thursday.

The group feared that a repeat of what happened in the 2020 governorship election where party members worked at cross purposes may repeat itself in Edo North in 2023.

The group called on the former APC national chairman to take the backstage and continue with his Kingmakers role rather than the contest in the 2023 general elections.

The statement read “Oshiomhole should not allow himself to be dragged into the Edo North Senatorial race and be disgraced at the end of the day.

“To yield to the desire of some self-interest-seeking individuals may cost him the respect his supporters accord him.

“Just like they convinced him against the wish of the masses, to field the incumbent governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki in 2016 who later turned out to be albatross to the party leadership and its supporters, they have started in their selfish ways.

“They are not just bent on convincing the former governor to run, but they are trying in an unusual way to sow seeds of discord in the harmonious relationship the two have shared over the years.

“Indeed, Oshiomhole’s leadership role in the party, especially in Edo North, has been largely responsible for why the party remains strong in the district and must not throw this away without stopping to reason what the effect of this demand would cost the party,” they stated.