A

.

Pledges to reposition constituency, stop tokenism

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the House of Representatives in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State and former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele has promised to reposition the federal constituency and correct the imbalance the area has suffered in national development if nominated by the party and then goes ahead to win the election.

Akerele in the last few days has been meeting with Akoko-Edo APC ward chairmen, stakeholders and leaders and delegates to consult with them on his possible aspiration and bid to seek the party nomination.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Media and Logistics, TFA Campaign Organization, Jaspa Olowojoba said Akerele unveiled his manifesto and explained his agenda to reposition the area “on the part of growth and progress through giant and intentional legislative strides if given the mandate to serve our people.

“It is heartening to note that the feedbacks were positive, even as our hardworking party executives affirmed his suitability for the plumb job of delivering democratic dividends for the good people, noting his experience and success in development, administrative competency and support for the growth of the APC in Edo state over the years.

“Akerele reminded the delegates and party leaders of the various steps he took to attract development to their door steps when he was in appointive position sometime ago, recalling that Akoko Edo was completely forgotten until recently. He reminded them of Igarra- okpe road, Ogugu road, Ugboshi road, Ekuma road in Ibillo and Lampese Ilepi road at Lampese and the long abandoned ikpeshi township roads which were all done when he served as chief of staff.

“He promised to eliminate the practice of distributing KEKE NAPEP to young graduates and pepper grounding machine to our women as this is not a sustainable job creation mechanism.’

Akerele promised to replace this with SME funding, artificial intelligence innovation capital in Cisco and oracle training and technology incubation and mechanized agriculture.

He insisted that he would bring the unique developmental challenges facing Akoko Edo local government area into national limelight especially the issue of insecurity, and total neglect of infrastructure while engaging the state government on abandoned projects such as the Makeke teachers college, Igarra technical college, leadership training center at Okpe, the Ososo tourist center and somorika hills arts ecotourism.

He met with delegates from seven wards out of the ten that make up the constituency adding that meeting with the remaining three would concluded within the week.