Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AT least 10 political appointees in Ondo State may resign ahead of the 2023 general elections, as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all political office holders to resign from their offices.

Those expected to tender their letters of resignation include commissioners, special advisers, board members and others.

Vanguard gathered that some of the appointees have resigned, while others were yet to turn in their letters.

A memo by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Oladunni Odu, gave the appointees till April 14 to resign, if they will be contesting in next year’s election.

The memo, dated April 11 and addressed to all political appointees in the state, reads: “As you are aware, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has signed the amended Electoral Bill into law and the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, has released guidelines on the conduct of the general elections, thereby, signalling the commencement of intense political activities both at the Federal and State levels:

“Consequently, and in line with the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, political and public office holders desirous of participating in the political process either as a contestant for elective positions or as delegates should resign their appointments on or before Thursday, 14th April 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”