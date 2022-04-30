.

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–FORMER founding state chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have advised the party’s leadership to work towards ensuring the emergence of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele as presidential flag-bearer.

The state chairmen of legacy parties that merged to form the APC explained that Emefiele’s candidature was necessary for the party to avoid political dangers ahead it.

Açcording to the politicians, the CBN Governor has widespread acceptability to return the ruling party to power at both the centre and state levels in the coming general election.

The party chieftains led by Mallam Musa Abu made the call at the weekend.

They charged the party leadership not only to draft Emefiele into the race but to also give him the necessary support to emerging the candidate if the party is indeed interested in winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Musa said, “We have keenly observed all the electioneering that has been going on in our great party ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

“We have seen how bigwigs and moneybags in their 10s have been jostling for the only ticket available at our party.

“We are of the opinion that this unwieldy number of aspirants is not good enough for our party and its future.

“In searching for a way out in a manner that will be rancour-free and ensure electoral victory for us in 2023, we have come to the conclusion that our party should draft the CBN Governor into the race and give him all the institutional supports to lead APC to the 2023 contest.

“It is very clear that Emefiele’s candidacy is the best for our party because it will among other things it will not only lead us to victory, but his emergence as the next President will also see his administration continuing, consolidating and expanding the legacies of President Muhammdu Buhari.

“Our leaders must make this important choice quickly in the interest of the party, our nation and indeed all its citizens.”