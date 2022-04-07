… targets N10b for elections, campaign

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Wednesday, disclosed that it aims at funding 300 Nigerian youths to run for the positions of House of Representatives, adding that it seeks to raise N10 billion for the project.

Khalil Balogun, Team Lead, ADC300Spartans Project, made this known during the ADCNEWTRYBE press conference to launch the project, #300Spartans in Abuja.

According to Balogun, the ADCNEWTRYBE #300Spartans, is a project by ADC to shortlist, screen, select and fund 300 Nigerian Youths to run for the House of Representatives position in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “This marks the first time in a post independence era, that a Nigerian based political platform will have a generation committed to fight in the political arena of the numerous Nigerian political parties.

“The ADCNEWTRYBE is comprised of young individuals coming together to promote and usher in leaders with credibility, character and capacity into to the lower legislative arm of government.

“For this election cycle, our project, the #300Spartans is going to ensure that we shortlist, screen and sponsor 300 youths within the ages of 25 – 40 years. Part of our objective is to showcase, promote fit confident and capable young Nigerians for the political spotlight.

“We also want to raise funds to the tune of N10 billion for 300 targeted and screened youths for their campaign and electioneering process. I assure you that this ADCNEWTRYBE will transcend personality of leaders and political parties.”

On her part, the party’s National Director of Communications and Programmes, Barrister Ifenla Oligbinde, explained that youths who will qualify for the selection process must be members of the party before being able to pick up application forms.

She added that the second stage for qualification would ensure the 300 shortlisted candidates will cover the six geopolitical zones of the country as well as having a Permanent Voters Card, PVC.