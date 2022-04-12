… says ‘I’ll turn around the fortunes of Nigeria’

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, on Tuesday secured the seat of the presidency for Dr. Mani Ibrahim, declaring him as the best candidate for the race.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Presidential hopeful, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, said if given the chance in 2023, he will turn around the fortunes of the country, pointing out the dwindling economy and insecurity.

He said, “My vision as the President of this country is to initiate the turning around of the fortune of our country within a term and put it on the path of a sustainable development that will see the country move to the rank of the most develop countries in the world within a generation.

“This is easily achievable by harnessing our great endowment in human capital. The introduction of modern technology particularly in ICT into our basic and secondary education systems will radically disrupt the system by ensuring access and delivery of contents at a low cost. Savings from this, will be invested in attending to teachers welfare to make the teaching profession more attractive.

“Over the years, we have embraced the practice of impunity for individuals who were either elected by the people or appointed to serve. These continuous practices have encouraged corruption in our democratic system, a situation where more than 50 percent of our annual budget is either out rightly stolen or mismanaged is not sustainable.

“Transparency and rule of law are been thrown out of the window as people are encouraged to steal public funds with the knowledge of getting away with crimes committed and escaping the wrath of the law. We keep repeating the same ideologies and policies and expect a different result.”

He added that, “We intend to bring back the national development plans which allow government to focus its energies in achievable target for infrastructural development. High priorities will be given to investments in key infrastructure such as power, transportation and health. Our government will reverse the trend in which more than 70 percent of our annual budget go into recurrent expenditure.

“We will cut down from the cost of governance and wastage by instituting a new pricing regime and contract system for the country. This will reverse the trend and make more money available for capital expenditure which will expectantly have a larger percentage of our annual budget. The immediate impact of this will be on the economy by creating more jobs through direct labour arrangements.

“It is important that we build on the vision of our founding fathers and make this nation great once again. For these reasons, I wish to formally declare my intention to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.”

In the same vein, Chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu, commended Dr. Mani Ibrahim for the boldness to declare for Presidency.

He said, “We know him, and he is the kind of person that can deal with the Nigerian situation. Having that boldness and the courage to come out, I’m sure that by the time we finish our primaries, and he emerges as winner, I can assure you that he will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”